CAREDX, INC. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Story continues below

About CAREDX, INC. (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. Its products under development for transplant monitoring include AlloSure, a development-stage transplant surveillance solution, which applies next generation sequencing to detect and quantitate genetic differences between donor-derived cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (dd-cfDNA) in the blood stream emanating from the donor heart. It offers the AlloMap Score Variability service, which provides complementary information to help personalize long-term care of heart transplant recipients.