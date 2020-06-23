AAC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:AAC) Files An 8-K Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement

ITEM 2.04



About AAC HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers. In addition, the Company focuses on expanding The Oxford Centre facility. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s capacity at its Forterus treatment facility was 14 beds. The Company is engaged in deploying research-based treatment programs with structured curricula for detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care. The Company is also an Internet marketer in the addiction treatment industry.