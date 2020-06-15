UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Bylaws

On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of UFP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) approved an amendment and restatement of our bylaws (the “Restated Bylaws”) to reflect updates to Delaware law that require that directors may be removed by a majority of shares entitled to vote at an election of directors, rather than a super-majority of stockholders, as our bylaws currently provide. The Restated Bylaws became effective on June 10, 2020.

The Restated Bylaws are filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing description of the Restated Bylaws is not intended to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Restated Bylaws.

Declassification of the Board

On June 10, 2020, the Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation (as previously amended, the “Certificate of Incorporation”), to eliminate the classified structure of the Board and provide for the annual election of directors. The amendment (the “Certificate of Amendment”) was filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on June 10, 2020 and became effective on such date. Based on the approval of the amendment and the filing of the Certificate of Amendment:

3.1 Second Amended and Restated Bylaws of UFP Technologies, Inc., dated June 10, 2020 3.2 Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation of UFP Technologies, Inc., dated June 10, 2020



UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 exh_31.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS of UFP TECHNOLOGIES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.