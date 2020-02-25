MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 25, 2020, MannKind Corporation issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1. Press release dated February 25, 2020

EX-99.1 2 mnkd-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 mnkd-ex991_6.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 MannKind Corporation Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call to Begin Today at 9:00 AM ET • 2019 Total Revenue of $63.0 million o 2019 Afrezza Net Revenue of $25.3 million; +46% vs. 2018 o 2019 Collaborations and Services Revenue of $37.7 million; +257% vs. 2018 • 4Q 2019 Total Revenue of $16.0 million o 4Q 2019 Afrezza Net Revenue of $7.8 million; +35% vs. 4Q 2018 ▪ 4Q 2019 Afrezza Net Revenue grew 22% vs. 3Q 2019 ▪ 4Q 2019 Afrezza Gross Profit $3.1 million; 40% Gross Margin o 4Q 2019 Collaborations and Services Revenue of $8.2 million; -20% vs. 4Q 2018 • $50.2 million of Cash,…

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control. AFREZZA consists of a dry formulation of human insulin delivered from a portable inhaler. AFREZZA utilizes its Technosphere formulation technology. Technosphere is a drug delivery platform that may allow the oral inhalation of a range of therapeutics. Technosphere powders are based on the Company’s fumaryl diketopiperazine (FDKP), which is a potential of Hydrogen (pH)-sensitive organic molecule that self-assembles into small particles under acidic conditions. The Company has also created a range of breath-powered, dry powder inhalers. Its inhalers can be produced in both a reusable (chronic treatment) and a single-use (acute treatment) format.