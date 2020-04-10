SEC Filings Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

(b) On April 6, 2020, Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. notified Chimerix, Inc. (the “Company”) that he did not intend to stand for re-election to the Company’s Board of Directors upon the expiration of his term as a Class I director at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Renaud’s decision was driven by the need to devote additional time to his role as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Translate Bio, Inc. (“Translate”) and other professional obligations, and was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.