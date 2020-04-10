General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01

i
Item 8.01Other Events
On April 10, 2020 GFN announced that the GFN board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $2.25 per share on the 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of GFN (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) that is payable with respect to the period commencing on January 31, 2020 and ending on April 29, 2020. This dividend is payable on April 30, 2020 to Series C Preferred Stockholders of record as of April 29, 2020.
A copy of the press release of GFN dated April 10, 2020 is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 8.01Financial Statements and Exhibits
1
General Finance CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex-991.htm EX-99.1 EXHIBIT 99.1   GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $2.25 PER SHARE ON ITS 9.00% SERIES C CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK   PASADENA,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation is a specialty rental services company. The Company offers a range of portable storage units, including its core 20-feet and 40-feet steel containers, office container, mobile office and modular space products and steel tanks. It has two geographic areas that include its four operating segments: the Asia-Pacific area, consisting of the leasing operations of Royal Wolf Holdings Limited and its Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries (Royal Wolf), and North America, consisting of the combined leasing operations of Pac-Van, Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary, PV Acquisition Corp. (Pac-Van) and Lone Star Tank Rental Inc. (Lone Star), and the manufacturing operations of GFN Manufacturing Corporation and its subsidiary, Southern Frac, LLC (Southern Frac). As of June 30, 2016, the Company provided its storage solutions to over 41,000 customers across a range of industries, including commercial, construction, retail, transportation, education and others.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR