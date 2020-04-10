SEC Filings General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

On April 10, 2020 GFN announced that the GFN board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $2.25 per share on the 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of GFN (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) that is payable with respect to the period commencing on January 31, 2020 and ending on April 29, 2020. This dividend is payable on April 30, 2020 to Series C Preferred Stockholders of record as of April 29, 2020.

A copy of the press release of GFN dated April 10, 2020 is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

