ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On March 26, 2020, in connection with the continued service of certain directors, officers and consultants, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (the “Company”) canceled and granted options to the 2017 Stock Option and Stock Bonus Plan to acquire shares of common stock of the Company at an exercise price of $0.14 per share as follows:
About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX)
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated is a research and development-stage bio-technology company. The Company is focused on scientific medical research of Anti-Freeze Glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins, known as AAGPs. AFGP is found in nature as a compound produced by some fish, insects, reptiles, bacteria and plants that enable survival in freezing temperatures. Health Care Applications of AAGP fall into various categories, such as harvesting, storage and transplanting cells, tissues and organs, and treatments for conditions and diseases caused by stress factors, including ultraviolet (UV) radiation, oxidation and inflammation. The Company is engaged in preparing to start Phase I and Phase II human clinical trials at the University of Alberta.
