Sun BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNBP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 24, 2020, Sun BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing a business update and announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release is set forth in Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto and is incorporated by reference in this current report on Form 8-K as if fully set forth herein.

EX-99.1 2 ex_178349.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_178349.htm Exhibit 99.1 Sun BioPharma Provides Business Update and Reports Operating Results for FY2019 ● Enrollment completed in fourth cohort of Phase 1a/1b trial of SBP-101 in pancreatic cancer; expansion cohort initiated ● Interim Phase 1 data presented at ASCO GI meeting demonstrated tolerability and tumor response in metastatic pancreatic cancer treatment-naïve patients MINNEAPOLIS,…

About Sun BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNBP)

Sun BioPharma, Inc., formerly Cimarron Medical, Inc., is a clinical stage drug development company. The Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for pancreatic diseases. It is engaged in the commercial development of a polyamine analogue for pancreatic cancer and for a second indication in chronic pancreatitis. The Company’s products include SBP-101, SBP-102 and SBP-103. Its SBP-101 is a polyamine compound and exhibits specificity for the exocrine pancreas, with therapeutic potential for both pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis indications. It develops SBP-101 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The SBP-102 product is in non-clinical feasibility evaluation for the treatment of patients with pancreatitis. The SBP-103 product is in non-clinical exploratory evaluation. The Company has enrolled first patient in its Phase I clinical trial of SBP-101 in patients with previously treated pancreatic cancer.