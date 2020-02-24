Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

Story continues below

LIVE VENTURES Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 live-ex991_15.htm EX-99.1 live-ex991_15.htm Exhibit 99.1 Live Ventures Incorporated Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q Company Regains Compliance with Respect to Prior Deficiency Relating to Filing of Form 10-K Las Vegas,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Live Ventures Incorporated, formerly LiveDeal, Inc., is a holding company. The Company offers LiveDeal.com, a real-time deal engine that connects restaurants across the United States and consumers via a platform. The Company operates in three segments: legacy merchant’s services; online marketplace platform, and manufacturing. The legacy merchants’ services segment consists of local exchange carrier (LEC) and Velocity Local. The online marketplace platform segment consists of LiveDeal.com and various consumer products entities. The manufacturing segment includes the operations of Marquis Industries, Inc. (Marquis Industries). Marquis Industries is a carpet manufacturer and a manufacturer of yarn products, as well as a reseller of hard surface flooring products. LiveDeal.com provides marketing solutions to restaurants to boost customer awareness and merchant visibility on the Internet.