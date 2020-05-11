ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02



ChemoCentryx, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d923795dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 ChemoCentryx Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights — On track to file U.S. New Drug Application (NDA) for avacopan in ANCA-associated vasculitis mid-year — — Topline data from CCX140 LUMINA-1 Phase II clinical trial in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) expected Q2 — — Completed enrollment of the AURORA clinical trial of avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS),…

About ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (ChemoCentryx) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat orphan and rare diseases, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. It targets the chemoattractant system, which is a network of molecules, including chemokine ligands and their associated receptors, as well as related chemoattractant receptors. Each of its drug candidates is a small molecule designed to target a specific chemokine or chemoattractant receptor, thereby blocking the negative inflammatory or suppressive response driven by that particular receptor, while leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The Company’s pipeline comprises various programs, including orphan and rare diseases, immuno-oncology, chronic kidney disease, and other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.