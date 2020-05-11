Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

CYANOTECH CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex_185951.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 ex_185951.htm Exhibit 10.1 First Hawaiian NOTE SBA Loan # 69754672-07 SBA Loan Name CYANOTECH CORPORATION Date 04/30/2020 Loan Amount $1,…

About Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Cyanotech Corporation is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market. The Company’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica and Hawaiian BioAstin. Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica is a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Hawaiian BioAstin is a dietary antioxidant shown to support and maintain the body’s natural inflammatory response, to enhance skin, and to support eye and joint health. The Company cultivates over two microalgal species from which its product lines, natural astaxanthin products and spirulina products, are derived. The Company produces its algae in Hawaii and manufactures the finished products in Hawaii and California.