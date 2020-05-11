PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On May 7, 2020, PFSweb, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Attached as an exhibit to this current report on Form 8-K is a copy of the related press release dated May 7, 2020. This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), net debt, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA and service fee equivalent revenue. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by focusing on certain operational metrics and excluding certain expenses in order to present its core operating performance and results. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in the press release have been reconciled to the GAAP results in the tables contained in the press release.
ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
On May 7, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in Items 2.02 and 7.01 of this Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)>Exhibits. The following exhibit is filed with this document:
PFSWEB INC Exhibit
About PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)
PFSWEB, Inc. is a global provider of omni-channel commerce solutions, including a range of technology, infrastructure and professional services. The Company’s service offerings include Website design, creation and integration, digital agency and marketing, e-commerce technologies, order management, customer care, logistics and fulfillment, financial management and professional consulting. It operates through two segments: PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. PFSweb is a global provider of various infrastructure, technology and digital agency solutions and operates as a service fee business. In the Business and Retail Connect segment, subsidiaries of the Company purchase inventory from clients and resell the inventory to client customers. Its solutions support direct-to-consumer (DTC), business-to-business (B2B) and retail sales channels. It markets its solutions as PFSweb’s End2End eCommerce solution.
