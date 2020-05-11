SEC Filings PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 7, 2020, PFSweb, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Attached as an exhibit to this current report on Form 8-K is a copy of the related press release dated May 7, 2020. This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), net debt, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA and service fee equivalent revenue. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by focusing on certain operational metrics and excluding certain expenses in order to present its core operating performance and results. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in the press release have been reconciled to the GAAP results in the tables contained in the press release.

ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 7, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in Items 2.02 and 7.01 of this Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

