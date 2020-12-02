Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01



CHARLES & COLVARD LTD Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2037441d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CHARLES & COLVARD REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ MINIMUM BID PRICE LISTING REQUIREMENT Charles & Colvard,…

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures and distributes Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite jewels (moissanite) and finished jewelry featuring moissanite. The Company’s segments are Wholesale, Moissanite.com and Charles & Colvard Direct. The Company sells loose moissanite jewels and finished jewelry at wholesale to distributors, manufacturers and retailers, and at retail to end consumers through its operating subsidiaries. The Company manages its business primarily through its three distribution channels that it uses to sell its product lines, loose jewels and finished jewelry, which included Charles and Colvard Direct, LLC. The Company sells loose moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite at wholesale to retailers, television (TV) shopping networks, and designers to be sold to end consumers and directly to consumers through its e-commerce sales channel Moissanite.com. The Company primarily sells moissanite jewels, including Forever Classic and Forever Brilliant.