BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

As previously disclosed in the Information Statement dated November 6, 2020 of Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company”), the holders of a majority of the Company’s outstanding voting power (the “Consenting Stockholders”) took certain actions by written consent in lieu of an annual meeting, which became effective on December 1, 2020.

The Consenting Stockholders consented to (i) the election of members to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), (ii) ratification of the appointment of Eide Bailly LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and (iii) the approval of a reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock at a ratio in the range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-40, with such ratio to be determined in the discretion of the Board and with such reverse stock split to be effected at such time and date as determined by the Board in its sole discretion (but in no event later than December 31, 2021).

Riccardo Delle Coste, Steven Lang, Arnold Tinter, Joseph Cugine, Alexander H. Ware, Isabelle Ortiz-Cochet, and Justin Borus, who were serving on the Board were re-elected.



About BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Story continues below

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of ready to blend frozen beverages. The Company’s portfolio of products includes smoothies, shakes and frappes. All of the Company’s products are portion controlled beverage ingredient packs, suitable for smoothies, shakes and frappes that can also be utilized for cocktails and mocktails. The beverage packs contain all of the solid ingredients necessary to make the beverage, including the base (either sorbet, frozen yogurt or ice cream), real fruit pieces, juices and ice-five ounces of water are added before blending. As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s portfolio of products are available in nine flavors, including chocolate shake, strawberry smoothie, vanilla shake, mango burst smoothie, mocha frappe, mango smoothie, strawberry banana smoothie, caramel macchiato frappe and caribbean smoothie. The Company utilizes contract manufacturers to manufacture all of the products in the United States.