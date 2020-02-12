SEC Filings ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 12, 2020, the registrant issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The text of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 12, 2020, the registrant issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, announcing the declaration of a first>quarter 2020>dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on March 31, 2020>to stockholders of record as of March 16, 2020.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) >Exhibits: