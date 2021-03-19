SEC Filings Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:LEU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 18, 2021, Centrus Energy Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.