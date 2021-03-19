Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

The Company’s current policy is to award each director an annual grant of shares of the Company’s common stock worth $50,000 and the Company expects to make such awards to Messrs. Cozad and Wahdan in the future.



About Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. is a cannabis consulting company. The Company provides consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies, as well as retail operations of cannabis products. The Company focuses on providing assistance to its clients in various businesses related to the cannabis industry, including cultivation; the dispensary business model, including combinations and other variables related to the retail model configuration of both a medical, as well as adult use (recreational) operation, and other areas, including but not limited to business plan generation, financial pro forma generation, application generation support, recommendations for other service providers, employee training and facility design services. It offers a separate cultivation or dispensary license and other related consultative services. It offers both pre-license consulting, as well as licensure services that generally tie to the size of the proposed business venture.