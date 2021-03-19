TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 19, 2021, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (the “Company”) announced the issuance of a U.S. patent for compositions and uses of tianeptine oxalate salt, the active ingredient of the Company’s TNX-601 CR product candidate. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.01 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

On March 19, 2021, the Company announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 10,946,027 to the Company on March 16, 2021. Tianeptine oxalate is the active pharmaceutical ingredient of Tonix’s development candidate, TNX-601 CR (tianeptine oxalate and naloxone controlled-release tablet). The new patent, “Tianeptine Oxalate Salts and Polymorphs,” includes claims directed to pharmaceutical compositions comprising crystalline tianeptine oxalate salts, methods of using those compositions to treat various disorders, and methods of producing the oxalate salts. This patent is expected to provide the Company with U.S. market exclusivity until December 28, 2037, excluding any patent term extensions.

The crystalline tianeptine oxalate of the patented compositions is believed to provide improved stability, consistency, and manufacturability as compared to the amorphous sodium salt that is available in Europe for the treatment of depression. The mechanism of TNX-601 CR in treating depression is distinct from any other antidepressant available in the U.S. The Company believes that the physiochemical properties of the crystalline oxalate salt are superior to the amorphous sodium salt, and together with its controlled-release technology will provide a once-daily dosage product.

