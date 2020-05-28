REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:REX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.



About REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:REX)

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company has invested in approximately three ethanol production entities, two of which the Company has a majority ownership interest in. The Company operates through alternative energy segment. The Company’s ethanol investments include One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). One Earth has its ethanol production facility in Gibson City, Illinois. NuGen operates an ethanol producing facility in Marion, South Dakota. Big River is a holding company for various entities, including Big River Resources West Burlington, LLC, which operates an ethanol plant in West Burlington, Iowa. Big River has interest in Big River United Energy, LLC, which operates an ethanol production facility located in Dyersville, Iowa. Big River has interest in an ethanol production facility, which is located in Boyceville, Wisconsin.