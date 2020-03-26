Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 20, 2020, Cemtrex, Inc. (the “Company”) had announced that it would pay its semiannual dividend to the holders of record on close of business on March 31, 2020 of Series 1 Preferred Stock by April 6, 2020.

In light of the COVID-19 lock down announced by the state government, the Company on March 26, 2020 has decided to postpone the payment of this dividend for 90 days.



