Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc., a Texas corporation (the “Company”), is filing this current report on Form 8-K to announce that in light of the circumstances and uncertainty surrounding the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on the Company’s business, employees, consultants and service providers, the Company’s board of directors and management has determined that it will delay the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”) by up to 45 days in accordance with the SEC’s March 4, 2020 Order (Release No. 34-88318) (the “Order”), which allows for the delay of certain filings required under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s operations and business have experienced disruption due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the United States and the world and thus the Company’s business operations have been disrupted and it is unable to timely review and prepare the Company’s financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year. As such, the Company will be making use of the 45-day grace period provided by the SEC’s Order to delay filing of its Annual Report. The Company will file its Annual Report by no later than May 14, 2020, 45 days after the original due date of its Annual Report.

In addition, the Company will be adding the following risk factor to its future periodic reports.

War, terrorism, other acts of violence or natural or man-made disasters, including a global pandemic, may affect the markets in which the Company operates, the Company’s customers, the Company’s delivery of products and customer service, and could have a material adverse impact on our business, results of operations, or financial conditions.

The Company’s business may be adversely affected by instability, disruption or destruction in a geographic region in which it operates, regardless of cause, including war, terrorism, riot, civil insurrection or social unrest, and natural or man-made disasters, including famine, food, fire, earthquake, storm or pandemic events and spread of disease (including the recent outbreak of the coronavirus commonly referred to as “COVID-19”). Such events may cause customers to suspend their decisions on using the Company’s products and services, make it impossible to attend or sponsor trade shows or other conferences in which our products and services are presented to customers and potential customers, cause restrictions, postponements and cancellations of events that attract large crowds and public gatherings such as trade shows at which we have historically presented our products, and give rise to sudden significant changes in regional and global economic conditions and cycles that could interfere with purchases of goods or services, commitments to develop new products. These events also pose significant risks to the Company’s personnel and to physical facilities, transportation and operations, which could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the anticipated impact of such outbreak on our results of operations, and possible effect of the postponement and cancellation of trade shows and events on our overall revenues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, including levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally. The duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies; and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our common stock and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K are uncertain. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Information on the Acacia, MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. or Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Inc. or websites does not constitute a part of this Current Report.