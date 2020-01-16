Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On January 15, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Cemtrex, Inc. authorized and approved a share repurchase program for up to 2,000,000 shares each of the currently outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock and series 1 preferred stock, over a period of three years, starting on January 15, 2020 and ending on January 14, 2023. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company intends to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act.

The Board also authorized the Company to enter into written trading plans under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. Adopting a trading plan that satisfies the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 allows a company to repurchase its shares at times when it might otherwise be prevented from doing so due to self-imposed trading blackout periods or to insider trading laws. Under any Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, the Company’s third-party broker, subject to Securities and Exchange Commission regulations regarding certain price, market, volume and timing constraints, would have authority to purchase the Company’s common stock and series 1 preferred stock in accordance with the terms of the plan. The Company may from time to time enter into Rule 10b5-1 trading plans to facilitate the repurchase of its shares to its share repurchase program.

The Company cannot predict when or if it will repurchase any shares of common stock and series 1 preferred stock as such stock repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including constraints specified in any Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. Information regarding share repurchases will be available in the Company’s periodic reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as required by the applicable rules of the Exchange Act.

This report contains forward-looking information, as that term is defined under the Exchange Act, including information regarding purchases by the Company of its common stock to any Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, including changes in price and volume and the volatility of the Company’s shares; adverse developments affecting either or both of prices and trading of exchange-traded securities, including securities quoted on the NASDAQ Market; and unexpected or otherwise unplanned or alternative requirements with respect to the capital investments of the Company. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information, including those contained in this report.

On January 15, 2020, we issued a press release concerning the repurchase program.

SECTION 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.