Avicanna Reports Successful Completion of Clinical Studies of CBD Cream

Avicanna (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) announced its results from its first cosmetic clinical study examining the impact of its Pura Earth topical cream on skin hydration.

Story continues below

The Pura Earth topical cream contains 0.5% cannabidiol and 1% hemp oil. The results showed the safety and efficacy of the Pura Earth cream, achieving the primary endpoint of enhanced skin hydration, according to the company. The new data supports the company’s belief that this particular formulation of cannabidiol has potential efficacy in the treatment of cutaneous diseases.

“We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first of three clinical studies we’ve conducted for select products in our Pura Earth derma-cosmetics line of CBD products,” Avicanna CEO Aras Azadian stated.

“The investments that we’ve made in the research and development of the Pura Earth products is validated by these positive clinical results and further elevates the brand in the CBD derma-cosmetics market. As a result, we are setting a new industry standard that will help us earn the trust of retailers and customers as we expand the retail launch of Pura Earth across additional geographies in 2020,” Azadian added.

Of the total 61 subjects enrolled, 49 healthy adults with modified Kligman test successfully completed the study. No adverse effects that required medical intervention or discontinuation were reported during the period of the study. The study was conducted by CAIMED S.A.S. Medical Care and Research Center in Bogota, Colombia.

Avicanna plans to present additional detailed data from the study at upcoming medical conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.