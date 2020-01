AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

(d) The following exhibit is being filed herewith:

10.1 First Amendment to Merger Purchase Agreement, dated January 9, 2020



AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 f8k0120ex10-1_aytubioscience.htm FIRST AMENDMENT TO MERGER PURCHASE AGREEMENT,…

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. The Company focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility. The Company markets ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), a radio imaging agent indicated to detect the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in the assessment and staging of prostate cancer. The Company also markets Primsol (trimethoprim hydrochloride), a trimethoprim-only oral solution for urinary tract infections. The Company’s pipeline includes MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic device. MiOXSYS system is a point-of-care semen analysis system, used for diagnosis and management of male infertility. The Company holds the United States rights to Natesto (testosterone), a formulation of testosterone delivered through a nasal gel. Natesto is used for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men.