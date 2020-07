Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



About Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)

Story continues below

Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified industrial and manufacturing company. The Company operates in a range of business segments and provides solutions to manufacturing industries. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. The Company, through its Electronics Manufacturing Services group, provides end-to-end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, systems integration, testing services and assembled electronic products. The Company, through its Environmental Products and Systems group, sells air filtration and environmental control products to a range of industrial and manufacturing industries. The Company, under the Griffin Filters brand, provides an air filtration and environmental control equipment to various industries.