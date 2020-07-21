SEC Filings INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 21, 2020, Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (“CCBG”) issuedan earnings press release reporting CCBG’sfinancial

results for the three and six month period ended June 30,2020.A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 heretoand

incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished under Item 2.02 of this Current Report,including the Exhibit attached hereto, shall not be deemed

“filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities ExchangeAct of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any

filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly setforth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)

Exhibits

.

Item No.Description of Exhibit

99.1Press release, dated July 21, 2020.