INTELLINETICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On June 11, 2020, Intellinetics, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). A total of 2,810,865 shares of Common Stock, par value $.001 per share, were issued and outstanding on April 24, 2020, the record date for the 2020 Annual Meeting, and were entitled to vote thereat, of which 1,674,452 shares were present, in person, by proxy or via internet, thus constituting a quorum at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Set forth below are the voting results on each of the five proposals submitted to and voted upon by the stockholders at the 2020 Annual Meeting, which proposals are described in the Company’s Proxy Statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting:

The appointment by the Audit Committee of GBQ Partners LLC as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was ratified, by the vote set forth below:

For Against Abstain 1,607,658 66,745