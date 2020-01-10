SEC Filings CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 8, 2020, Patrick G. O’Brien voluntarily resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of CB Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) and of its subsidiary bank, Community Bank (the “Bank”). Mr. O’Brien’s resignation was not related to a disagreement with the Company or the Bank on any matter relating to the Company’s or the Bank’s operations, policies or practices. In connection with Mr. O’Brien’s resignation, the Company, the Bank and Mr. O’Brien have entered into a Separation and Release Agreement dated January 8, 2020 (the “Separation Agreement”), under which the Bank will pay Mr. O’Brien: (1) a gross amount of $450,000, payable in 26 equal bi-weekly installments; and (2) to the extent Mr. O’Brien elects to continue to participate in the Bank’s group health insurance plan, 12 equal monthly installment payments equal to the monthly COBRA premium in effect for the level coverage in effect for Mr. O’Brien under Bank’s group health plan. The Separation Agreement, a copy of which is enclosed as an exhibit hereto and incorporated herein by reference, includes non-competition, non-solicitation and confidentiality provisions, certain post-termination services to be provided by Mr. O’Brien at the reasonable request of the President of the Bank and a release of claims by Mr. O’Brien. The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Separation Agreement.

On January 8, 2020, Barron P. McCune, Jr. was appointed to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank on an interim basis. In connection with Mr. McCune’s appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer, the Company, the Bank and Mr. McCune have entered into an Employment Agreement dated January 8, 2020 (the “Employment Agreement”) providing for a base salary at an annual rate of $372,000 and the payment of a $50,000 signing bonus. The Employment Agreement has a one-year term, unless terminated earlier or extended in accordance with its terms. For additional information, reference is made to the Employment Agreement, a copy of which is filed as an exhibit hereto and incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Employment Agreement.

Mr. McCune (age 66) previously served as President and/or Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank from 1999 until his retirement in June 2018 and as a Director of the Company and the Bank from 1992 until his retirement in January 2019.

The Company’s Board of Directors has adopted a resolution to reduce the size of the Board of Directors in order to eliminate the vacancy created by Mr. O’Brien’s resignation. The Bank’s Board of Directors has taken similar action.

