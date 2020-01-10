DIGITAL ALLY, INC. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(e) Effective January 3, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Committee”) of the Company set the annual base salaries of Stanton E. Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas J. Heckman, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, at $250,000 and $230,000, respectively for 2020.

The Committee determined that Stanton E. Ross will be eligible for bonuses of up to a total of $250,000 in 2020 and Thomas J. Heckman will be eligible for bonuses of up to a total of $230,000 in 2020 based on each person’s performance during the year. The Committee will review each executive officer’s performance on a periodic basis during 2020 and determine what, if any, portion of the bonus he has earned and will be paid as of such point.

The Committee awarded Stanton E. Ross 250,000 shares of restricted common stock and Thomas J. Heckman 150,000 shares of restricted common stock, effective January 3, 2020. Such shares will vest one half on January 2, 2021 and one half on January 2, 2022, provided that each person remains an officer on such dates.

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security and commercial applications. The Company’s products include in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets; a system that provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points and hands-free automatic activation of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and boats; a miniature digital video system designed to be worn on an individual’s body, and a hand-held laser speed detection device that it offers primarily to law enforcement agencies. The Company sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations, consumer and commercial fleet operators through direct sales domestically and third-party distributors internationally.