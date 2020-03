The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (the “Company”) was held on March 18, 2020. At the meeting, stockholders were asked to vote on the following matters:

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The Company is updating and supplementing the risk factors included in Item IA in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 with the following:

We derive most of our income from rent received from our tenants, and any disruption to their businesses, such as closures precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and depressed consumer sentiment, may adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. Numerous localities, cities and states, including New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, have implemented restrictions on businesses, travel and other ordinary activities. The supply chain and labor force of certain tenant businesses may also be disrupted. We cannot anticipate the duration of these restrictions or the full extent of their impact on our tenants and shopping centers. Although the Company is taking steps to mitigate the impact to the extent possible, a general downturn in our tenants’ businesses could cause tenants to close their stores or default in payment of rent, which could adversely affect our revenues and net income.