SEC Filings CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. (NYSE:CSLT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. (NYSE:CSLT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 9, 2020, Castlight Health, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing, among other things, the hire of the Company’s new Chief Commercial Officer and reiteration of full year 2019 guidance. The press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 8, 2020, Siobhan Nolan Mangini, President of the Company, notified the Company of her intention to resign from the Company, effective February 29, 2020 (the “Resignation Date”). Following the Resignation Date, Ms. Nolan Mangini will continue to serve at the Company as an outside advisor, in order to, among other things, help facilitate the continued transfer of her duties and responsibilities as President to the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer. The Company does not intend to appoint a new person to the President role at this time.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Item 2.02 and the press release attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Description

99.1 Press Release, dated January 9, 2020, entitled “Castlight Health Hires Keith Reynolds as New Chief Commercial Officer”

The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 and the exhibit shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 and the exhibit shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), whether made before or after the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing (or any reference to this Current Report on Form 8-K generally), except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.