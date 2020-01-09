FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On January 9, 2020, Franklin Covey Co. (the Company) announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on November 30, 2019. A copy of the earnings release is being furnished as exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K.
Certain information in this Report (including the exhibit) is furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
On December 30, 2019, the Company announced that it would host a discussion for shareholders and the financial community to review its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on November 30, 2019. The discussion is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (3:00 p.m. Mountain).
Interested persons can participate by dialing 888-771-4371 (International participants may dial 847-585-4405), access code: 49302564. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following Web site: https://www.edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qm765v95.
A replay will be available from January 9 (7:30 p.m. ET) through January 16, 2020 by dialing 888-843-7419 (International participants may dial 630-652-3042), access code: 49302564#. The webcast will remain accessible through January 16, 2020 on the Investor Relations area of the Company\’s website at: https://investor.franklincovey.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102601&p=irol-IRHome.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
FRANKLIN COVEY CO Exhibit
About FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE:FC)
Franklin Covey Co. is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group. The Strategic Markets segment includes its government services office, the Sales Performance practice, the Customer Loyalty practice, and a new Global 50 group, which is specifically focused on sales to large, multi-national organizations. The Education practice segment consists of its domestic and international Education practice operations, which are centered on sales to educational institutions, such as elementary schools, high schools, and colleges and universities. The International Licensees segment consists of its international licensees’ royalty revenues.
