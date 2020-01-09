LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 9, 2020, Loop Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year ending February 29, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Loop Industries, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 loop_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE Blueprint   Exhibit 99.1   LOOP INDUSTRIES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FISCAL 2020 AND PROVIDES UPDATES ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS   MONTREAL,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP)

Loop Industries, Inc., formerly First American Group Inc., is a manufacturer of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG), the chemical components used in manufacturing polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The Company is engaged in designing, prototyping and building a closed loop plastics recycling business using a de-polymerization technology. Its technology uses waste PET plastics, such as water bottles, soda bottles, consumer packaging, carpets and industrial waste as feedstock to process. These feedstocks are available through municipal triage centers, industrial recycling and landfill reclamation projects. The Company operates in the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on depolymerizing waste plastics and converts them into valuable chemicals, ready to be reintroduced into the manufacturing of virgin plastics.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR