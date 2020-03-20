SEC Filings Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.03 – Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On March 17, 2020, Townsquare Media Inc. (the “Company”) borrowed $50.0 million under the revolving credit facility portion of the Credit Agreement, dated as of April 1, 2015 (as amended, the “Senior Secured Credit Facility”), among the Company, the lenders party thereto and Royal Bank of Canada, as administrative agent. This amount constitutes the entire amount available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility portion of the Senior Secured Credit Facility.

The amount borrowed under the Senior Secured Credit Facility will bear interest as provided in the Senior Secured Credit Facility. The Company may repay the amount borrowed at any time without penalty. The revolving credit facility will mature on April 1, 2022 (or October 1, 2021 in the event that by that date our term loans have not been extended by at least six months). The borrowing will be subject to and repayable in accordance with all of the terms and conditions of the Senior Secured Credit Facility, including those provisions relating to events of default and acceleration.

Upon receipt of the full proceeds from the revolving credit facility, the Company had $132.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. The amounts drawn under the revolving credit facility were borrowed as a precautionary measure and may be used for working capital, general corporate or other purposes permitted by the Senior Secured Credit Facility, as needed.