SEC Filings NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:NICK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:NICK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Story continues below

NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 nick-ex101_22.htm EX-10.1 nick-ex101_22.htm Exhibit 10.1 EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THIS AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”) is entered into as of the _7_ day of July 2020 by NICHOLAS FINANCIAL,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (Nicholas Financial-Canada) is a holding company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Nicholas Financial, Inc. (Nicholas Financial). Nicholas Financial is a specialized consumer finance company engaged primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (Contracts) for purchases of new and used automobiles and light trucks. Nicholas Financial also originates direct consumer loans (Direct Loans) and sells consumer-finance related products. Another subsidiary, Nicholas Data Services, Inc. (NDS), acts as the interim holding company for Nicholas Financial. The Company is engaged in the business of providing financing programs, primarily on behalf of purchasers of new and used cars and light trucks. The Company originates Direct Loans in Florida and North Carolina. As of March 31, 2016, the Company’s automobile finance programs were conducted in 18 states.