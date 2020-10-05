iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

Effective October 1, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of iBio, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed John Delta as the Company’s principal accounting officer.

Mr. Delta, age 58, has served as a consultant to the Company since July 13, 2020. Mr. Delta also serves (from November 2016 to the present) as Managing Partner, Mid-Atlantic of TechCXO LLC, a professional services firm that provides experienced, C-Suite professionals to deliver strategic and functional consulting services. From February 2011 to June 2016, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Management CV Inc., where he was responsible for all operational aspects of the business, including HR, Product Management, E-Commerce, Global Research and day to day Operations. From February 2010 to February 2011, Mr. Delta served as Co-Founder/Chief Financial Officer of JJAB Holdings, LLC, where he was responsible for Finance and Operations for this private-equity-backed startup in the direct response marketing space. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of Edison Worldwide, LLC from December 2008 to January 2010, where he led all accounting and strategic finance initiatives for this high growth Direct Response Marketing firm. From March 2006 to October 2008, Mr. Delta served as Chief Financial Officer of DoublePositive Marketing Group, Inc., where he built the accounting and finance functions for this high growth VC-backed firm. From October 2003 to December 2005, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hemscott Group, PLC, a private-equity-backed roll-up in the financial information space. Mr. Delta led post-merger integration and operations for this global firm (US, UK and India) and he was instrumental in developing the successful exit strategy of splitting the firm in two and selling the retail component to Morningstar and the institutional piece to KKR. Mr. Delta also served as Vice President, General Manager of The Nasdaq Stock Market for almost 10 years, where he developed the business plan for, and then ran, the e-commerce group. Prior to working at Nasdaq, Mr. Delta worked as an Associate at McKinsey & Co. where he primarily worked with the Financial Institutions Group on strategic technology engagements and as a Manager at Deloitte & Touche where he focused on Financial Services. Mr. Delta holds a B.A. and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Virginia.

Since July 2020, Mr. Delta has been providing financial consulting services to the Company under a Consulting and Services Agreement by and between the Company and TechCXO LLC, dated July 8, 2020 (the “Consulting Agreement”). to the Consulting Agreement, the Company will pay Mr. Delta for his services as the Company’s principal accounting officer at an hourly rate expected to represent approximately $30,000 per month, and to reimburse any reasonable out-of-pocket business expenses incurred by Mr. Delta in performing the services. A copy of the Consulting Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The Company will also provide Mr. Delta with directors\’ and officers\’ liability insurance and indemnification as set forth in an Indemnification Agreement by and between the Company and Mr. Delta (the “Indemnification Agreement”). A copy of the Indemnification Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Delta and any director or executive officer of the Company, and neither has any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

The foregoing descriptions of the Consulting Agreement and the Indemnification Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of each such document filed as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

On October 1, 2020, the Company received written notice from the NYSE American LLC stating that the Company had regained compliance with all of the NYSE American LLC continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”). Specifically, the Company has resolved the continued listing deficiency with respect to Section 1003(a)(i), Section 1003(a)(ii) and Section 1003(a)(iii) of the Company Guide referenced in the NYSE American LLC’s letters dated October 16, 2019 and December 9, 2019 by meeting the requirements of the $50 million market capitalization exemption in Section 1003(a) of the Company Guide from the stockholders’ equity requirements.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

10.1 Consulting Agreement by and between iBio, Inc. and TechCXO, LLC, dated July 8, 2020 10.2 Indemnification Agreement by and between iBio, Inc., John Delta and TechCXO, LLC dated July 13, 2020



iBio, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2032259d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 Consulting Services Proposal for iBio,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on commercializing its technologies and product candidates and providing product development and manufacturing services to clients and collaborators. Its technologies include iBioLaunch technology and iBioModulator. The Company’s technologies constitute a transformative platform for development and production of biologics in hydroponically grown green plants. The Company is focused on the commercialization of its plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and on developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates. The Company’s technology is applicable in a range of product candidates, including products against fibrotic diseases, vaccines, enzyme replacements, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant versions of marketed products that are derived from human blood plasma.