INCEPTION MINING INC. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to the Articles or Bylaws On August 19, 2020, the Company filed an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation increasing the authorized shares of common stock of the Company to 800,000,000 shares. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits



Inception Mining, Inc. is a mining exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily for gold, from owned mining properties. The Company is in the exploration stage at U.P. and Burlington Gold Mine (UP & Burlington). UP & Burlington consists of approximately two Federal patented mining claims located near Salmon, Idaho. The Company is focused on an exploration project in Northern Nevada. In addition, the Company owns and operates the Clavo Rico mine. The Clavo Rico mine is located on approximately 200 hectares Clavo Rico Concession, located in southern Honduras.