AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
ITEM 1.01

ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT