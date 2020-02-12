Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 11, 2020, Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) announced that it has executed a binding letter agreement with Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (“Peak”) relating to certain properties leased by the Company from Peak. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K, the Company does not acknowledge that disclosure of this information is required by Regulation FD or that the information was material or non-public before the disclosure. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements in this presentation that become untrue because of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

The information being furnished under Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The press release contains, and may implicate, forward-looking statements regarding the Company and includes cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Not applicable.

(b) Not applicable.

(c) Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits.