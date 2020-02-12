Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
On February 11, 2020, Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) announced that it has executed a binding letter agreement with Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (“Peak”) relating to certain properties leased by the Company from Peak. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
About Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)
Capital Senior Living Corporation is an operator of senior living communities in the United States in terms of resident capacity. The Company operates over 10 senior living communities in approximately 20 states, including over 70 senior living communities, which the Company owns and over 50 senior living communities the Company leases. The Company also operates a home care agency. The Company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living and assisted living services, and also provides home care services at one of its communities. The Company also fosters the wellness of its residents by offering access to health screenings, such as blood pressure checks; periodic special services, such as influenza inoculations; dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes. It offers a range of assisted living care and services, including personal care services, around the clock staffing, support services and supplemental services.