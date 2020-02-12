Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On February 12, 2020, Marchex, Inc. (“Marchex”) is issuing a press release and holding a conference call regarding its financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Press Release”). The full text of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Such information shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Marchex is referencing non-GAAP financial information in both the Press Release and on the conference call. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the attached Press Release. Disclosures regarding definitions of these financial measures used by Marchex and why Marchex’s management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors is also included in the Press Release.

(d) Exhibits.

MARCHEX INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 mchx-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 mchx-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Marchex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results SEATTLE – February 12,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc. is an advertising analytics company. The Company offers products and services for enterprises that depend on consumer phone calls to drive sales. The Company’s media analytics products connect call data to media channels, including search and display – down to the campaign, keyword and impression. Its sales analytics products deliver actionable intelligence on the offline consumer journey to help prospects become customers. The Company’s product offerings include Marchex Call Analytics, Marchex Call Analytics for Search, Marchex Display Analytics, Marchex Call Marketplace and Local Leads. Marchex Call Analytics is an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. Marchex Call Analytics for Search is a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns. Marchex Display Analytics is a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising.