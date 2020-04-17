CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 13th, 2020, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Issuer”) successfully filed its Provisional Patent Application with the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) entitled “Composition and Method for Treating Colon Cancer with Cannabinoids”.

This patent application is the result of the Company’s preclinical development of a novel formulation containing various cannabinoids which have proven and demonstrated anti-tumor properties in studies focused on gastrointestinal cancers.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. The Company shall update its shareholders and the public on these and other results as they occur.



About CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly American Mining Company, is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in pharmaceutical development. The Company is focused on development and licensing of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies. It develops and markets various therapies and biotechnological tools aimed at providing relief from ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant. These tools include delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds, and bioinformatics tools. The Company’s flagship product is CANNABICS SR. CANNABICS SR is a technology for a long acting oil capsule that provides administration of cannabis. CANNABICS SR is composed solely from food grade materials and delivers effects for over 10 to 12 hours. The delivery method enables a once per day dosing regimen of medical cannabis to patients. It has not generated revenues.