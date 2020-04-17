CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02 – DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR PRINCIPAL OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF PRINCIPAL OFFICERS.

On April 16th, 2020, the Board of Directors nominated fellow Director and Board Member Itamar Borochov as Chairman of the Board; at the same time the Board nominated fellow Director and Board Member Gabriel Yariv as President of the Corporation.

Mr. Itamar Borochov, 62, is an environmentalist with vast experience as an entrepreneur in the medical cannabis field, with broad experience in management, finance and regulated medical cannabis companies. Mr. Borochov was the original Founder of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mr. Yariv, 43, brings over 20 years of successful executive experience in the medical industry. Mr. Yariv was part of the founding group of BreathID., an Oridion Medical business unit (now Medtronic) and its subsequent spinoff company, BreathID Inc., (now Exalenz Bioscience) develops and manufactures advanced non-invasive diagnostic medical devices for gastrointestinal and liver conditions. Mr. Yariv also co-founded SimuTec, a medical simulation and training company in Brazil that develops and commercializes advanced personalized Virtual Reality training programs for physicians.

Mr. Yariv is actively engaged in non-profit and philanthropic activities including ongoing business mentoring of entrepreneurs, founder of the Yariv Foundation for Leadership, and current member of the Friends of the Israel Museum society. Mr. Yariv holds a BA (Cum Laude) in History, Philosophy & Political science from Boston University, and a Certificate Course in Cyberlaw from Harvard University ES.

10.1 Board of Director’s Resolution Appointing Itamar Borochov as Chairman of the Board. 10.2 Board of Director’s Resolution Appointing Gabriel Yariv as President of the Company.



Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 cannabics_ex1001.htm BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLUTION APPOINTING I. BOROCHOV Exhibit 10.1 THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. The following is a true copy of the resolution duly adopted by the Board of Directors of this Corporation at a special meeting,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly American Mining Company, is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in pharmaceutical development. The Company is focused on development and licensing of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies. It develops and markets various therapies and biotechnological tools aimed at providing relief from ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant. These tools include delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds, and bioinformatics tools. The Company’s flagship product is CANNABICS SR. CANNABICS SR is a technology for a long acting oil capsule that provides administration of cannabis. CANNABICS SR is composed solely from food grade materials and delivers effects for over 10 to 12 hours. The delivery method enables a once per day dosing regimen of medical cannabis to patients. It has not generated revenues.