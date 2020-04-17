EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 16, 2020, Empire Petroleum Corporation (the “Corporation”) issued a press release announcing, among other things, the Corporation had acquired producing oil and gas assets and related midstream assets located in Houston, Madison, and Leon Counties in Texas through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Texas LLC. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

