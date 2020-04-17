CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CTSO) Files An 8-K Other Events

On April 15, 2020, CytoSorbents Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release highlighting a recently published study that suggests that the Company’s lead product, CytoSorb, improves clinical outcomes in pneumonia patients with septic shock and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. The Company’s CytoSorb is an extracorporeal cytokine filter and is designed to reduce the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses, such as sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury and pancreatitis. In addition, CytoSorb is used in other inflammatory conditions, such as cardiac surgery and autoimmune disease flares and cancer cachexia. It also has other products under development based upon its blood purification technology, including HemoDefend, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, BetaSorb and others.