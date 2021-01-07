AMERITYRE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02 – DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS

January 1, 2021, is the effective date of Michael F. Sullivan, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer renewal of his employment contract.

Mr. Sullivan’s compensation package is a summarized below. See the full agreement in Exhibit 10.1.

(a) Annual salary of $180,000 per year;

(b) Stock award of 2.7 million shares of the Company’s common stock vesting ratably during the calendar year of 2020;

(c) Bonus compensation up to twenty-five (25)% of annual salary under Section 5(a) based on certain financial performance objectives as described in Section 5(c ); and,

(d) Health and medical insurance as available for full-time employees, and participation in any retirement, pension, profit-sharing, stock option, or other plan as in effect from time to time on the same basis as other employees.

ITEM 9.01 – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

10.1 Michael F. Sullivan compensation agreement.

AMERITYRE CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex_220053.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 ex_220053.htm Exhibit 10.1 EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”) is entered into effective the 1st day of January 2021,…

