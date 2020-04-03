Can-Cal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Election of Directors
On March 31, 2020, Richmond (Dick) Graham was appointed to the Can-Cal Advisory Board.
With over 25 years of mineral and energy development experience and consulting experience to boards and management teams Mr. Graham brings experience that is well suited to Can-Cal. Richmond’s past private and public company experience is rich in senior management and board roles. His experience includes the Board of Moss Lake Gold Mines (TSXV.MOK sold to Wesdome), Officer of Landis Energy (TSXV.LIS formerly Landis Mining sold to AltaGas TSX.ALA), Co-Founder/President/CEO/Board member of Banyan Gold Corp (TSXV.BYN). He currently provides advisory services to Boards and sits on the Boards of private international and North American companies. In addition, he Chairs the Saskatchewan Science Center Board of Directors and is active on other charity boards.
Mr. Graham is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng.), Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), and holds the designation of ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Richmond is a graduate of Saskatchewan Polytech (Diploma Mechanical Engineering Technology), Lakehead University (B.Eng.), and Royal Roads University (MBA).
On March 31, 2020, Can-Cal issued a press release regarding the election of Mr. Graham. The press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
|By:
|/s/ Casey Douglass
|(
CAN CAL RESOURCES LTD Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 cancal_ex9901.htm PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 Can-Cal Resources,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
Story continues below
About Can-Cal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRE)
Can-Cal resources Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in seeking the acquisition and exploration of metals mineral properties. The Company owns, leases or has mining interest in two mineral properties in the southwestern United States (California and Arizona): Cerbat, Arizona and Pisgah, California. The Pisgah Project is located in San Bernardino County, approximately 70 kilometers east of the city of Barstow, California, and over 310 kilometers south-southeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The Company’s Pisgah property consists of approximately 120 acres located over 10 miles southwest of Ludlow, California, with a hill of volcanic cinders. The Cerbat Group of claims is located in the Hualapai Mining District, approximately 15 miles north from Kingman. The Company’s Cerbat Property includes approximately six patented mining claims in the Cerbat Mountains, Hualapai Mining District, and Mohave County, Arizona.
An ad to help with our costs/* */ // AST – IMS - [MarketExclusive_ROS]