Can-Cal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Election of Directors

On March 31, 2020, Richmond (Dick) Graham was appointed to the Can-Cal Advisory Board.

With over 25 years of mineral and energy development experience and consulting experience to boards and management teams Mr. Graham brings experience that is well suited to Can-Cal. Richmond’s past private and public company experience is rich in senior management and board roles. His experience includes the Board of Moss Lake Gold Mines (TSXV.MOK sold to Wesdome), Officer of Landis Energy (TSXV.LIS formerly Landis Mining sold to AltaGas TSX.ALA), Co-Founder/President/CEO/Board member of Banyan Gold Corp (TSXV.BYN). He currently provides advisory services to Boards and sits on the Boards of private international and North American companies. In addition, he Chairs the Saskatchewan Science Center Board of Directors and is active on other charity boards.

Mr. Graham is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng.), Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), and holds the designation of ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Richmond is a graduate of Saskatchewan Polytech (Diploma Mechanical Engineering Technology), Lakehead University (B.Eng.), and Royal Roads University (MBA).

On March 31, 2020, Can-Cal issued a press release regarding the election of Mr. Graham. The press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits