SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 of Form 8-K to amend the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on February 19, 2020 (the “Original Form 8-K”), as amended by Amendment No. 1 to Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed by the Company on February 27, 2020 (the “Amended Form 8-K”), solely to include disclosure regarding an additional board committee appointment in Item 5.02 of the Original Form 8-K, which had not been determined at the time of the filing of the Original Form 8-K or the Amended Form 8-K. There are no other changes to the Original Form 8-K or the Amended Form 8-K.

