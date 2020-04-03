Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.



GLADSTONE LAND Corp Exhibit

EX-5.1 2 d896321dex51.htm EX-5.1 EX-5.1 Exhibit 5.1 [LETTERHEAD OF VENABLE LLP] April 3,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation is an externally-managed, agricultural real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning and leasing farmland. The Company’s segment is farmland and farm-related properties. The Company is engaged in leasing its farms to independent farming operations and corporate farming operations. The Company owns approximately 43 farms consisting of over 16,810 total acres across six states in the United States (Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon). The Company also owns approximately three cooling facilities and one facility utilized for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce (a box barn). These properties are leased to approximately 33 different, unrelated tenants that are either independent or corporate farming operations. It also leases a small parcel on one of its properties to an oil company. Its properties include San Andreas, West Gonzales, West Beach, Dalton Lane and Keysville Road.