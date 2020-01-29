ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:OESX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 29, 2020, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company received a commitment from a national account customer to expand its ongoing work for such customer and that the Company was increasing its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The following exhibit is being furnished herewith:

Press Release of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. dated January 29, 2020.

