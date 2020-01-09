C3 Industries Completes Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility in Michigan

C3 Industries, a Michigan-based cannabis producer and retailer, has completed ground-up construction of a new indoor cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility in Webberville, Mich.

The facility began operating in November and is expected to reach full production capacity in the first quarter of 2020.

The state-of-the-art, 36,000-sq.-ft. plant, located on Tech Drive in Webberville, will produce cannabis products for the medical and recreational markets under the brand Cloud Cover Cannabis.

The facility includes indoor cultivation, hydrocarbon extraction, short-path distillation, and a large commercial kitchen, along with packaging and distribution. Utilizing the latest in custom environmental controls, mechanical systems and irrigation technology, the facility will house about 7,000 plants at any given time, with more than 100 varieties in circulation.

C3’s product brand Cloud Cover Cannabis will supply products to C3’s locations as well as third-party retailers throughout the state. Currently, C3 operates a High Profile retail store in Detroit, and Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Grant locations are slated to open in early 2020. C3 plans to open at least 10 additional dispensaries in Michigan within the next 12-18 months, with each offering 200-300 curated products including flower, edibles, concentrates, topicals and tinctures.

C3 will invest more than $20 million in Michigan’s cannabis industry and expects to employ nearly 300 people once the cultivation and manufacturing facility is at capacity and the retail network is fully operational.